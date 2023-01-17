Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 18% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.92 or 0.00074833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $278.85 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00211425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.