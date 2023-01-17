BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1,702.97 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00041627 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00234121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.12286815 USD and is up 9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,364.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

