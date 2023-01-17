BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 139,665 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

