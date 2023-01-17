BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 139,665 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.