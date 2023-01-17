BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 347.9% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT remained flat at $14.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 504,261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 451,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 417,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 127,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 398,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.