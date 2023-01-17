BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

