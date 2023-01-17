BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 66.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.