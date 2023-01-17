BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 168.1% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 138,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 88.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 636,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

MQY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,577. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

