BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.89 and last traded at C$13.89. Approximately 124,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 192,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.86.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.64.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

