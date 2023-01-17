BMO Capital Markets Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to C$7.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

