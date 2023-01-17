BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.03 and last traded at C$30.18. 3,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.34.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.08.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

About BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

Featured Stories

