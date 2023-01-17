BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at €59.56 ($64.74) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($75.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.93.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

