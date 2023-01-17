BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,906 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

BOKF traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. 1,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,676. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.