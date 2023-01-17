Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.95 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.80). 120,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 714,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.74).

Boku Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £439.21 million and a PE ratio of 7,375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.32.

Boku Company Profile



Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Featured Stories

