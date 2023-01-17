Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.89. Braskem shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 11,480 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.76). Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

