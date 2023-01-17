Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Up 487.5% in December

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,626. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 2,060.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

