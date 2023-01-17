Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.