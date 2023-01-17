Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

