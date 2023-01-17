Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$59.36

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.45.

Several analysts recently commented on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Emera stock opened at C$53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

