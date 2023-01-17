Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $44.14

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $307,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Column Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $786.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

