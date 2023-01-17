Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 3,468 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

BLDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,285. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

