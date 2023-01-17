Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 4.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. 50,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.