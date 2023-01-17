Bruni J V & Co. Co. Takes $12.72 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,105,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 2.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 90,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,131,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

