Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 1,308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Burberry Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 580,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
