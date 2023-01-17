Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 1,308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 580,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BURBY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.38) to GBX 2,050 ($25.02) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,200 ($26.85) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($29.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.24) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 2,070 ($25.26) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.18) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.60.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.