Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

CGO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,089. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

