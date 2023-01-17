Canaan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 1,847 call options.
CAN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 184,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,158. The stock has a market cap of $535.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
