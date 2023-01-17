Canaan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,703 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 1,847 call options.

Canaan Stock Performance

CAN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 184,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,158. The stock has a market cap of $535.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Canaan has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 190,054 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

