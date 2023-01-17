Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 204.3% in December

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
DCNNF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.11.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
