Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 204.3% in December

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

DCNNF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.11.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

