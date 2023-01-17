Cannell & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $26.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.35. The company had a trading volume of 255,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.11 and a 200 day moving average of $337.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

