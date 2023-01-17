Cannell & Co. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $725.17. 5,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $734.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.08. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

