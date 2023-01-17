Cannell & Co. Purchases 400,395 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,395 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.6% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $67,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

