Cannell & Co. Sells 24,750 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 41,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

