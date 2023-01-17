Cannell & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $363.97 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.