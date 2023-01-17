Cary Baker Sells 404 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $48,710.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,883.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92.

On Friday, November 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80.

On Friday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75.

Impinj Stock Up 3.5 %

PI stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. 313,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,820. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after buying an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

