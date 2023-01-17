CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 7,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

