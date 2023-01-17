CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CD Projekt Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 7,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.
CD Projekt Company Profile
