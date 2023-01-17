CDbio Price Hits $3.97 on Top Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $38,474.52 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00018641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CDbio has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00431285 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.32 or 0.30273044 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00751910 BTC.
CDbio Profile
CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.