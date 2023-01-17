Celo Dollar Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.35 million and $543,743.10 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,332,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

