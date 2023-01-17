Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 829,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,139. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.