Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.14. 3,549,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,585. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$48.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.70.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

