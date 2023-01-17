Chainbing Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $497.98 million and approximately $211,593.62 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

