CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 18.2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 216,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 709% from the average session volume of 26,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Further Reading

