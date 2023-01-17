Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 6.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 88,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 79,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.