Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.02 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00431870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.73 or 0.30314078 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00753206 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.