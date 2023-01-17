China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 146,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

