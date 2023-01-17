Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,812.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $26.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,551.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,994. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,481.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,515.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.