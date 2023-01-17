Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.13.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.