Ci Capital Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Ci Capital from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ci Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.44.

TPZ traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,065. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.43. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$47,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,250. Insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739 over the last ninety days.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

