CIBC Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$20.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.61.
Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.6 %
SDE stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.41. 164,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.01. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$6.53 and a 1 year high of C$16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
