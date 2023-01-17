CIBC Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$76.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.46.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$65.69. 303,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
