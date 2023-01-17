CIBC Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$76.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.46.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$65.69. 303,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

