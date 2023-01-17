CIBC Lowers Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

TPZEF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

