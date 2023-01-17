Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 541,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,859. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.