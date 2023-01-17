Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO remained flat at $5.14 on Tuesday. 366,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,938. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.