Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 29,647 shares.The stock last traded at $496.72 and had previously closed at $494.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.59 and its 200 day moving average is $486.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.